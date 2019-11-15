Home

Singh nominated as President for suspended SODELPA

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 18, 2020 9:25 am
Suspended SODELPA Vice president Vijay Singh is understood to have been nominated as President.

Suspended SODELPA Vice president Vijay Singh is understood to have been nominated as President.

It is not known whether any other names have been proposed for the same position.

If there are other nominations the Management Board will have to vote on the matter, otherwise Singh could be appointed unopposed.

As the management board meets in Suva, FBC News understands a number nominations have been made for various positions.

The Board is expected to appoint a President, 2 Vice Presidents, General Secretary and Treasurer.

 

