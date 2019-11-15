Singh is acting SODELPA president

Social Democratic Liberal Party of Fiji Vice President, Vijay Singh has been appointed as the acting President of the party.

Singh will be assisted by Pio Tabaiwalu, who is now the acting General Secretary.

This follows the judgment, of the Suva High Court which declared that the Annual General Meeting held in Savusavu in June last year by some SODELPA members were in breach of the party’s constitution.

The court had declared that the election of Ro Filipe Tuisawau as President and Adi Litia Qionibaravi as the Vice President is invalid.

Following this the Registrar of Political Parties has removed Ro Filipe Tuisawau as President of the SODELPA.

Singh was previously the President of the People’s Democratic Party before joining SODELPA along with Lynda Tabuya ahead of the 2018 General Election.

Singh will now spearhead preparations for the SODELPA AGM later this year.