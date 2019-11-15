Home

Singh confirmed Acting President for suspended SODELPA

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 18, 2020 1:05 pm
Suspended SODELPA Vice President Vijay Singh has been appointed acting President at the management board meeting this morning.

FBC News has confirmed Singh was appointed unanimously as he was the only person nominated.

Singh is participating in the meeting remotely via zoom.

The management board has confirmed the appointment of Acting Vice Presidents Ratu Epenisa and Jone Lesuma.

Emele Duituturaga has been confirmed as the acting general secretary.

Following this, the management board will receive nominations for general Secretary and treasurer.

Stay with us for more on this developing story.

 

