Significant errors in NFP audited accounts: FEO

The Fijian Elections Office has revealed that it has identified a significant number of errors in the audited report and annual financial statement of the National Federation Party for the year 2018.

In response to questions from FBC News, Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem says the NFP has failed to comply with Section 23 subsection 1 of the Political Parties Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures Act.

Saneem adds that without a complete list of donors, the NFP’s financial requirements are deemed incomplete.

He’s also revealed that the Registrar has referred the auditors of NFP to the Fiji Institute of Accountants and is considering further action which will be confirmed later.

Saneem has told FBC News that they are yet to get detailed information on the money raised by NFP through fundraising.

Meanwhile, the National Federation Party now claims discrepancies in its list of donors is the fault of the Fijian Elections Office.

It was revealed in parliament yesterday that the NFP has not submitted its list of donors to the Registrar of Political Parties since 2014.

Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says they’ve filed all their financial documents and the donor list should have been brought up by the Elections Office.

“The audited report was submitted to the Elections Office. The Supervisor of Elections himself admitted that it was an oversight on his part to rectify that anomaly and that’s being done”.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they made a request for a list of donors for all parties, only to be told by the Registrar of Political Parties that the NFP records cannot be released due to compliance matters.