Shah stands by his remarks, Saneem blames FLP ethics

Fiji Labour Party representative, Haroon Ali Shah, is standing by the comments he made at a rally on May 18th, 2022, in Lautoka, regarding the government’s tender procurement practices.

He was served with a Section 144A (4) notice by the Fijian Elections Office on Wednesday for saying that Government tenders were not following due process.

Shah says he will not correct the statement and challenged the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, to follow through with the notice.

“So I get the notice yesterday and the notice said I should respond. Forget about responding, the notice said I should apologize by end of today (yesterday) or he is going to prosecute me. So I’m saying to Saneem, go ahead; make my day.”

Shah says Saneem does not seem to know the law by seeking the Fiji Labour Party’s assistance in serving the notice to Shah.

He says any notice of a legal nature should be served directly to the person concerned and not through proxy.

In response, Saneem says the fact that Shah is refusing to correct his statement shows the ethics and conducts of Fiji Labour Party.

He says the Fijian Elections Office encourages all political parties to comply with electoral laws and all of its representatives are held accountable for fake information.