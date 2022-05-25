Shah has no evidence on tender board claims

Disbarred lawyer Haroon Ali Shah says he is in the process of getting signed statements from informants in regards to claims that the government’s tender process for procurement is not transparent.

FBC News approached Shah this morning to furnish evidence of his claims that the public tender process has been halted and that there are kick-backs being offered for government contracts.

Shah claims he is obtaining signed statements but refused a request for an interviews.

He also asked to be given time to talk to his sources.

Speaking at a Fiji Labour Party meeting in Lautoka last week, the former lawyer made unverified statements that government tenders were not following due process and that it was all about whom you know.

Chair of the Government Tender Board and Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali has since come out firing, saying Shah must furnish evidence not only to him, but also to the police and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Ali adds the Board made up of independent members vets and approves all purchases above $50,000.