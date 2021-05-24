Saneem has not resigned says AG

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last night confirmed that Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has not resigned.

However, this morning the Fiji Labour Party speculated that Saneem has been forced to resign following allegations of abuse of office.

The FLP goes on to say while this was still unofficial it was conveyed to them from a reliable source.

FBC News spoke to FLP Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry this morning who says all that needs to be told has been posted on the Party’s social media Facebook page.

He says he will not be commenting unless the Supervisor of Elections confirms he has left the job.

Attempts for comments by the Supervisor of Election have been unsuccessful.