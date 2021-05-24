Saneem considers defamation case against politicians

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is considering counterclaim in court against Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube.

This comes after the two politicians made public statements alleging misconduct on the part of the Supervisor of Elections.

Chaudhry and Narube today told the media that they have written to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption saying they do not accept the FICAC decision to dismiss that initial complaint of fraudulent payments by Saneem.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem now says the fact that the two politicians continue to make allegations in public is tantamount to attempts to defame his character.

“Specifically because the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption-which is an independent body has carried out a thorough investigation and we had submitted to the investigation and after the investigation, FICAC has come out very clearly and said there is no evidence to the effect of the complaint.”

Saneem adds Chaudhry and Narube failed to provide any evidence in their initial FICAC complaint and relied on heresay.

Earlier today FLP and Unity Fiji confirmed filing legal action against the government on two matters.

In the first case, they argue that amendments to the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 remove their right and the right of Fijians to legal redress against decisions made by the Supervisor of Elections.

Chaudhry says everyone must have the right to judicial review.

“These amendments, the main one that we are challenging is the removal of the right of the political parties or any aggrieved person against the decision of the registrar of political parties. The removal of the right to take the matter to court.”

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says they are asking for the rights of people to be respected.

“We are not in parliament- Labour party and Unity Fiji so we have decided collectively that we must use whatever is the instrument available to us to protest against what the Government is doing. And the only avenue is through the judicial system.”

The second matter deals with the alleged failure of the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint a tribunal to investigate Saneem, for alleged misbehaviour.

The Supervisor of Elections has not responded to the legal issues raised, saying these matters are now before the Court.