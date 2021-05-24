Saneem clarifies FLP leader's doubts

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has shot back at Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry, saying the FEO will carry out a workshop at any venue available to them.

Saneem was responding to Chaudhry’s statements, whereby he questioned the FEO for carrying out an Electoral Processes Workshop at the Attorney General’s Conference Room at Level 9 Suvavou House last week.

Clarifying the doubt of the FLP Leader, Saneem says it does not mean the Elections Office has a conference room that will be available all the time.

Article continues after advertisement

He says other electoral activities are ongoing and the venue is booked for other activities.