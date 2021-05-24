Home

Politics

Saneem clarifies FLP leader's doubts

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 10:40 am
Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem (Left), Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry. [File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has shot back at Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry, saying the FEO will carry out a workshop at any venue available to them.

Saneem was responding to Chaudhry’s statements, whereby he questioned the FEO for carrying out an Electoral Processes Workshop at the Attorney General’s Conference Room at Level 9 Suvavou House last week.

Clarifying the doubt of the FLP Leader, Saneem says it does not mean the Elections Office has a conference room that will be available all the time.

He says other electoral activities are ongoing and the venue is booked for other activities.

