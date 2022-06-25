Ro Teimumu back in politics

Ro Teimumu Kepa has changed her mind and will contest under General Election’s Social Democratic Liberal Party banner.

She had confirmed to FBC News earlier this year that she was to retire from politics.

However, the Paramount Rewa Chief says the chiefs of her province approached her following a request from the party’s women’s forum.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have not applied which I have to do (in order) to follow the proper processes which every other candidate has done. I haven’t done that yet because this happened only two days ago. So that will be forwarded to the Head Quarters selection committee and they will get it from there”

Party leader Viliame Gavoka has confirmed that Ro Teimumu will be part of the party arsenal going forward.

This is not the first time Ro Teimumu has made such a decision prior to an election.

She had also decided not to contest for the 2018 election but was convinced to return.

Her supporters were also unhappy with the treatment dished out to her in the past by certain party members.