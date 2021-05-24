Registration drive at the school meant for students only says Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has denied claims made by People’s Alliance Party member, Lynda Tabuya, who posted a video on social media venting her frustrations over the logistics of the voter registration drive at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Primary School in Narere.

Tabuya claims that the Elections Office continues to misinform the public with its voter registration venues outlined on its official website.

She further highlighted that members of the public were not allowed to enter the school premises to register.

However, the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has denied her claims, stating that the registration drive at the school is meant for students only.

He says the registration schedule posted on their website clearly demarcates the school registration venues and public registration venues.

“We wish to highlight that Ahmaddiya Muslim Primary School is a venue where students and teachers are being registered and it is not meant for the general members of the public. This should be a matter of common sense, as I’ve said that members of public will not be allowed inside school premises during school hours.”

Saneem adds that reports received from the FEO staff present at the school indicated that three to four people came to register at the venue, where most of them were with Tabuya on an arranged bus.

Tabuya claims in her video that the school is a polling venue and that it should be open to the general public. She adds that people were lining up to get registered, only to be stopped by the election officials.

Saneem says schools are not used as polling venues but will be used during any public exercise that falls on a public holiday.

“We use these venues for the national exercise such as General Election, but that is only if it’s a public holiday. Polling venues around the country are operational only on Election Day. So people from outside will have access to the area. On any other given day, members of the public are not allowed inside school premises.”

Saneem says Tabuya and other people present outside the school this morning could have reported to the FEO’s registration venues either at the Fiji Police Bure in Valelevu or outside the Rups Mega Complex in Nakasi.

He stresses that any person with a disability will be prioritized at all registration venues.