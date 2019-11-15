Registrar to meet NFP on variances

The Registrar of Political Parties will be meeting with the National Federation Party tomorrow to address variances that have been identified in the disclosures against the annual audited accounts.

This comes as the Registrar, Mohammed Saneem, says many members of the public have recently accessed the Financial Disclosures of the National Federation Party for the year 2018 from the Registrar’s Office.

He says once the variances have been properly accounted for in the disclosures and appropriate corrections made, members of the public will be able to access the most correct accounts of the Party.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says announcements on this will be made once completed.

He says all members of the public who give donations to political parties need to seek proper receipts.

This includes fundraiser events and any other form of activity that will generate an income for a political party.

Political Parties also must record the source of all the income they receive.