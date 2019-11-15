Registrar tells suspended SODELPA to clarify submission

Two members of the Suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party management board rushed over to the Fijian Elections Office this afternoon to submit the names of new office bearers immediately after the acting positions were filled.

Appointed acting secretary of the suspended party Emele Duituturaga filed the submission this afternoon, however, she says the Registrar had asked them to clarify some aspects of the submission.

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem says his office requires certain technical criteria to be met before proceeding further.

“A list of office holders was produced to the Registrar today, the list has been received by the Registrar, however the critical appointment of the registered officer under Section 11 of the Political Parties Act is yet to take place because the constitution of SODELPA itself has specific requirements that need to be met before the appointment can be made and that is what has happened.”

The Registrar of Political Parties says he has accepted the list of office-holders appointed to fill the casual vacancies, however, the suspended party needs to sort out the appointment of a Registered Officer before the matter can proceed further.

Saneem also confirms that the Social Democratic Liberal Party remains suspended.

“In the SODELPA constitution, any person who is General Secretary of the party is the authorized registered officer of the party so it cannot have a casual vacancy filled by any other means except by means of the SODELPA constitution which is in the section 18.3.1 of the SODELPA constitution.”

The Registrar has advised the Management Board of the suspended party to fulfill all requirements before making another submission.