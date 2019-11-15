Registrar tells NFP to submit all 2016 receipt books

The Registrar of Political Parties has directed the National Federation Party, to submit its receipt books for the year 2016.

This is in addition to issues already raised by Registrar Mohammed Saneem with the NFP earlier this month.

The party’s 2016 accounts are pending as the Registrar is yet to receive all the receipt books for that year in order to finalize the NFP’s financial records.

Saneem also says that the NFP now has five days (23rd September) to furnish the Registrar with the receipt books.

The Registrar has also called a meeting with the accounts team of the National Federation Party and its newly appointed independent auditor.

Saneem confirms the NFP has submitted the name of an independent auditor recognized by the Fiji Institute of Accountants.

He says the meeting will allow his verification team to convey to all parties the issues identified with regards to the NFP’s financial accounts.

He adds the NFPs accounts for the years 2015, 2017 and 2019 have been completed.

Following on from the NFP, the Registrar will also be verifying the accounts of all other parties and once this exercise is complete, the entire sets of accounts will be published in the Government Gazette.