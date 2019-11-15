Registrar of Political Parties rejects Duituturaga’s appointment

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has not accepted Emele Duituturaga’s appointment as Acting General Secretary of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Saneem says process for appointing a General Secretary is governed by section 18.3.1 of the suspended SODELPA Constitution which require recruitment under nationally recognized best practices on terms decided by the Management Board.

The Constitution also states that the appointee shall sign a Work Contract with the Management Board and shall deliver under a Performance Agreement to be signed with the Management Board.

Saneem says the Management Board does not have the powers to carry out direct appointment of the General Secretary nor does the Constitution provide for Acting appointments.

The Registrar adds that from the application received, it is evident that the Party Management Board neglected and/or failed to ensure that it complies with the suspended SODELPA Constitution.

Saneem confirms that he does not find that the appointment in compliance and therefore cannot endorse the application for Duitituraga to be the Party Registered Officer.

In the SODELPA constitution, any person who is General Secretary of the party is the authorized registered officer of the party so it cannot have a casual vacancy filled by any other means except by means of the SODELPA constitution which is in the section 18.3.1 of the SODELPA constitution.

The Registrar has directed suspended SODELPA to comply with its Constitution in making the appointment and remains remains in suspension.