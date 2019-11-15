Registrar of Political Parties instructs SODELPA to draw up operating procedures

The Social Democratic and Liberal Party has been instructed to draw up manuals and standing operating procedures for the party.

This follows the lifting of party’s suspension by the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem.

Saneem stressed that these procedures are necessary to give more clarity to various requirements in the party’s constitution.

“This will allow any third party to independently evaluate the compliance and non-compliance as well as give clear direction to anybody who wishes to work for the party in terms of the opportunities and avenues available.”

SODELPA will now hold a Special General Meeting on 25th July to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting, adopt audited financial statements for 2019 and to adopt a process for the selection of Party Leader.

The casual appointments Acting President Vijay Singh and two Vice Presidents expires today, Saneem says the Special General Meeting is the best avenue for sorting this out.