Ratu Naiqama’s nomination was not unanimous

The nomination of Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as Opposition Leader was not unanimous.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya confirms Ratu Naiqama defeated SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka when the SODELPA Caucus met this morning.

14 elected SODELPA MPs voted for Ratu Naiqama while 5 votes were cast for Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka [left] and Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

Tabuya adds the SODELPA Constitution allows for the elected MPs to choose their Leader in Parliament who does not necessarily have to be the Party Leader

FBC News asked Ratu Naiqama on whether this is a sign of further division within SODELPA given that it has two different leaders.

The new Opposition Leader opted not to comment.

“Well, you are entitled to your own opinion on that. I will not delve into that much.”

Ratu Naiqama also says he will rely on teamwork to portray an image of an alternative government in parliament.

He adds that criticism of government initiatives will have to be constructive.