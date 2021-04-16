Ratu Naiqama resigns as SODELPA Vice President

Opposition Leader, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has resigned as the Vice President of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

FBC News has been reliably informed that Ratu Naiqama has not resigned from the party or as a Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition.

It is believed that the letter of resignation is addressed to the SODELPA Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

The Party will comment on the issue further tomorrow.