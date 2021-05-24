Ratu Epenisa stays with SODELPA

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau is still President of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

This has been confirmed by SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

Duru says he has not received a letter from Ratu Epenisa to indicate that he is leaving the party.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that a letter was drafted by someone else in the party to say that Ratu Epenisa is resigning from his role.

Duru maintains he is not aware of this letter.

Attempts to get comments from Ratu Epenisa was futile.