No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors' vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji's COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|
Ratu Epenisa stays with SODELPA

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 12:20 pm
Ratu Epenisa Cakobau. [Source: Twitter]

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau is still President of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

This has been confirmed by SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

Duru says he has not received a letter from Ratu Epenisa to indicate that he is leaving the party.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that a letter was drafted by someone else in the party to say that Ratu Epenisa is resigning from his role.

Duru maintains he is not aware of this letter.

Attempts to get comments from Ratu Epenisa was futile.

 

 

