Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children's vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|
Ratu Epenisa recommends investigation against Gavoka and Duru

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 2:58 pm
Lenaitasi Duru, Viliame Gavoka and Ratu Epenisa Cakobau

Social Democratic Liberal Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has advised the Management Board to set up an investigation panel against the Party Leader and the General Secretary.

This comes after Suva Constituency President Watisoni Nata wrote to Ratu Epenisa calling for Viliame Gavoka and Lenaitasi Duru to be investigated.

In correspondence sighted by FBC News, Nata alleges that Gavoka and Duru faked a document that showed board members endorsing legal action against MP, Mosese Bulitavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Nata claims the documents were falsified and calls into question the integrity of the SODELPA office and the position of Party Leader and General Secretary.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says that the complaint has been received by the Party President.

Ratu Epenisa has written to the Management Board saying the complaint raises serious accusations and allegations on some issues that need to be investigated to determine their credibility.

The SODELPA President has recommended the Board appoint a disciplinary committee of at least two members compromising of either Aisea Taoka, Nemani Tuifagalele, or Ana Rokomokoti.

Questions have been sent to Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

