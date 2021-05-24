Ratu Epenisa recommends investigation against Gavoka and Duru

Social Democratic Liberal Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has advised the Management Board to set up an investigation panel against the Party Leader and the General Secretary.

This comes after Suva Constituency President Watisoni Nata wrote to Ratu Epenisa calling for Viliame Gavoka and Lenaitasi Duru to be investigated.

In correspondence sighted by FBC News, Nata alleges that Gavoka and Duru faked a document that showed board members endorsing legal action against MP, Mosese Bulitavu.

Nata claims the documents were falsified and calls into question the integrity of the SODELPA office and the position of Party Leader and General Secretary.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says that the complaint has been received by the Party President.

Ratu Epenisa has written to the Management Board saying the complaint raises serious accusations and allegations on some issues that need to be investigated to determine their credibility.

The SODELPA President has recommended the Board appoint a disciplinary committee of at least two members compromising of either Aisea Taoka, Nemani Tuifagalele, or Ana Rokomokoti.

Questions have been sent to Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.