Ratu Epenisa has no authority in SODELPA says Adi Litia

Social Democratic Liberal Party former General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi says it will take fairness to bring unity to the party and it needs to start with the party President.

The SODELPA MP shared this sentiment with FBC News saying party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has no authority in SODELPA.

Adi Litia who is also a founding member of SODELPA has described the current status of the party as a sad situation.

She and others were advised to abstain from party affairs due to allegations of involvement with former Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Adi Litia claims that Ratu Epenisa is taking the law into his hands as people should not be expelled at the whim of Ratu Epenisa as the authority lies with the management board.

She admits SODELPA has been in chaos long enough and calls for a solution.

“I think the media has been singing this tune more than a year now, more than two years now, and it has to start somewhere, it has to stop somewhere too and we can only bring about unity in the party if there is fairness if there is equity in the decisions taken by those administering the party.”

Adi Litia says Ratu Epenisa needs to convene a meeting with all SODELPA MPs for the party to diligently serve its purpose.

“The quicker the house is put back in to order the better it is because we have a duty to those who voted the parliamentarians into parliament. We have a duty to those who trust the party, and what the party stands for. That is foremost.”

Meanwhile, Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the investigation will proceed for allegations leveled against Adi Litia and others.

“We are certainly standing by the decision, we need to emphasis that we are protecting the party.”

It’s understood that the directive for eight management board members to recuse themselves from attending the party’s recent meeting was issued by the party President.

Attempts to get comments from party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau have been unsuccessful.