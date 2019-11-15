Ratu Epenisa appointed SODELPA president

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been elected the president of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Ratu Epenisa replaces Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa and Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu have been nominated for the position of the vice presidents. These nominations were unopposed.

The party members are currently vetting the ballot papers for the third vice president.

The nominees for this post are George Shiu Raj and Ratu Jone Lesuma.

While scrutineers carry out counting of votes for the election of Office Bearers for #SODELPA ie. President and 3 Vice Presidents. Vude!#TeamSODELPA pic.twitter.com/bgWEeqEPUe — SODELPA Fiji (@SODELPAHQFiji) July 25, 2020

SODELPA’s special general meeting is currently underway in Lami.

