Politics

Ratu Epenisa appointed SODELPA president

Josaia Nanuqa
July 25, 2020 11:55 am
Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been elected the president of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Ratu Epenisa replaces Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa and Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu have been nominated for the position of the vice presidents. These nominations were unopposed.

Article continues after advertisement

The party members are currently vetting the ballot papers for the third vice president.

The nominees for this post are George Shiu Raj and Ratu Jone Lesuma.

SODELPA’s special general meeting is currently underway in Lami.

Stay with us for more details soon.

