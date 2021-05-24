Home

Politics

Rasova's loyalty is with SODELPA

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 4:25 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Simione Rasova.

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Simione Rasova says he remains loyal to the party that voted him into parliament.

The Opposition MP says he is not leaving SODELPA under any circumstances.

He says even though some of his colleagues have already jumped ship, he still believes in the foundation of the party.

“The original name, as the Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua, has no racial barrier. It is for the lewenivanua, it is for oneness, and I am a firm believer in that.”

Rasova says he has re-applied for a SODELPA ticket for the 2022 General Election.

He claims that SODELPA has democratic values as evident in members’ being able to move to other parties as they wished.

Currently, Rasova and four other SODELPA MPs are each charged by FICAC with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

