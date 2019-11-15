Home

Radrodro replaced by Saukuru

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 10, 2020 4:00 pm
Aseri Radrodro has been replaced as the Opposition Deputy Whip, by Jese Saukuru effective immediately.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya has confirmed this afternoon that this was part of the party rotation policy.

She claims this was part of the rotation of the roles very two years as agreed to by the caucus at the beginning of the Parliament term two years ago.

Radrodro is now only a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

Tabuya says they reviewed all positions and as she decided not be part of any Standing Committee, she remains the Whip.

