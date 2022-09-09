Radrodro is SODELPA’s deputy leader

[File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Aseri Radrodro has been appointed as the party’s new deputy leader.

This position was left vacant after Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo resigned from the party to join Sitiveni Rabuka’s, The People’s Alliance.

Last year, when the leadership positions for SODELPA were advertised, Radrodro applied for the party leader and deputy party leader posts.

He was unsuccessful, but he opted to remain with SODELPA. He is also one of SODELPA’s provisional candidates for the upcoming general election.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the management board unanimously endorsed Radrodro to be his deputy.

“He was always my choice, in the contest for deputy leadership at that time in December 2020. He was always my choice, he has always been very supportive and I’ve served with him in Parliament two terms now, almost eight years.”

Gavoka says Radrodro’s contribution to the party over the years is evident, and they will work together to ensure stability.