Racially charged politics for political mileage is disheartening: Fatima

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 7:10 am

A naturalized Fijian who has been calling Fiji her home for the past 23 years says that it is disheartening to see that the Social Democratic Liberal Party is trying to get political mileage through racially charged politics.

While reacting to the questions raised by, Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro on the appointment of Saud Minam as the Chief Executive of the Fiji Development Bank, Gul Fatima says this statement seeks to provoke ill-will and disharmony amongst the general Fijian population.

Following the appointment, Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro released a statement claiming the appointment of a Pakistani turned Fijian passport holder, is a slap in the face of hard-working Fijian people born and bred in Fiji.

Radrodro also questioned how Minam was appointed given he has not shown or proven himself to have helped the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises in Fiji whilst he was Head of ANZ.

He had also said that these kinds of people have to be monitored very closely as their intentions to come to Fiji has other ulterior motives that will rob hard-working Fijian-born people from being recognized in the country of their birth.

Fatima says she is aggrieved by the statement made by the Opposition MP.

“Naturalised Fijians, from countries that SODELPA may not like, are not people who have infiltrated Fiji that they did not come to Fiji with any ulterior motives.”

Fatima further adds that SODELPA and its members take no issue when it comes to the appointments of expatriate coaches to Fijian sporting teams.

She further says many Fijians are naturalized citizens of overseas countries and has asked whether SODELPA would like for any of these naturalized citizens to be treated the same way in those countries.

“I have since returned to the Leader of SODELPA for an explanation on this statement and I have also returned to the NFP and FijiFirst because it is critically important that at a time like this everyone is aware of the various policies the different parties have. This is a very important issue.”

She adds the only motives any individual has when applying for naturalization is to contribute to the future of that country, in this case, Fiji, and to enjoy its benefits.

Fatima says being a naturalized Fijian she truly believes in Fiji and that is why she chose to be educated and effectively contribute to Fiji.

“Fiji is no longer in its dark days where education and employment opportunities were premised on race and ethnicity adding that there are now merit-based appointments. There is absolutely no need to bring ethnicity or race into this.”

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka stopping short of answering the questions raised by Fatima says they always advocate for Fijians to be given the opportunity to grow into jobs and make it to the highest executive positions in the land.

Gavoka says he is dismayed that the Fijifirst government has always pushed Fijians aside to make way for the expatriates.

He says it is important that all organizations with expatriates to have a local understudy and given all the support to assume the position once the expatriate leaves.

Gavoka says in the case of the Fiji Development Bank a Fijian must be identified and groomed to take over once the contract of the newly appointed CEO expires.

Meanwhile, National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad says they do not support discrimination or public attacks on any sector of Fijian society including naturalized Fijian. We have also reached out for a comment from FijiFirst.

