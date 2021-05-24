Home

Rabuka’s third attempt at politics

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 11, 2021 2:00 pm
People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The former SODELPA leader and now the People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, has managed to secure the support of the Tui Nawaka, who until recently was a devoted SODELPA backer.

Other chiefs from Nawaka say they will reveal later why they have changed allegiances.

Rabuka who staged two coups in 1987 targeting the Indo-Fijian community has over the last few decades offered several apologies and numerous contradictory reasons as to why he led the coups.

The man who had at one time fervently marginalized Indo-Fijians is now banking on the same ethnic group to help him win the elections and become Prime Minister.

The coup leader who had wanted Indo-Fijians out now wants their help to win the next General Election. Even to the extent of now calling the people of that community Fijians, a huge shift from three years ago when he said he had reservations about calling non-indigenous citizens Fijians.

“Thirty-two percent of Fiji’s population comprises Fijians of Indian ancestry. They belong here; Fiji is their home. My dedication to their interests will be no less than to the rights and aspirations of the indigenous people of this land.”

Rabuka is hopeful that his attempt as the leader of a third political party will pay dividends telling supporters that today marks the first step towards reshaping the destiny of Fiji.

“I’ll give you an overview of our main objectives as laid out in that constitution. We’ll contest parliamentary elections with candidates who put the welfare and prosperity of the common people above personal selfish interests. It may be premature to make any predictions at this point, but I’m going to do it at any rate. We have set our sights on a victory, and we aim to form the next government.”

Although there has been much speculation about a massive defection from SODELPA to PAP, Rabuka isn’t revealing any names yet.
The party has also had preliminary consultations on an outline for their manifesto and claims to have a set of comprehensive policies to bring about changes in Fiji.

The party will open an office in Nadi for supporters in the Western Division.

