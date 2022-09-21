Rabuka’s team under the spotlight

The People's Alliance Banner. [File Photo]

The Electoral Act prohibits monetary offerings or other kinds of direct inducements to persons to vote for or against a particular party or candidate.

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum says they have a list of incidences of Facebook posts, screenshots, and various other evidence showing how provisional candidates from The Peoples’ Alliance Party are breaching the Political Parties Act and the Electoral Act.

He says PA’s provisional candidates Sajal Narayan, Filimoni Vosarogo, Liliana Warid, Daniel Lobendahn, Ajay Bhai Amrit, Cecil Brown, Lynda Tabuya, and even their leader Sitiveni Rabuka are making job promises, distributing sporting equipment, food rations, school packs, walking sticks, water tanks, solar lights, and other party merchandise.

“The Narayan posts, TPA’s logos, banners and hashtags are present. TPA of course cannot dissociate itself from Narayan and his activities as they have done with other members in the past. He’s not only the so called provisional candidate, or member seen in this post.TPA’s party leader is also present and other members and provisional candidates. In the food distribution, we’ve seen various other characters from TPA by like Dan Loobendhan, we have seen Cecil Brown, and others in fact, who have been involved with TPA seen in this photograph seen in these posts or referred to in this post.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says The Peoples’ Alliance are describing the meetings as community awareness but their banner is included in the background.

He adds that the Fijian Elections Office must deal with this recalcitrant conduct decisively and expeditiously.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it has a bearing on the credibility of the entire electoral process and the matter is so egregious that it will undermine our nation’s democracy and it will need to be brought to the attention of the Multinational Observer Group.