Rabuka’s promise is a lie says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka’s promise to give leadership to young Fijians when he forms government is a lie.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Rabuka’s intention of contesting in the General Election is clear and that is to take up the role of the Prime Minister.

“This is the reason he resigned as a SODELPA MP. He did not like the Opposition Leader title. Upon resignation, he had already planned to form a new party to contest for the role of the Prime Minister. Do not believe his words, that he will give leadership to young Fijians if his party forms the next government.”

Bainimarama says Rabuka’s claim of dictatorship in the country is also a lie.

“Our country’s leadership is clear, all voices are heard then decisions are made. It’s not like Rabuka’s leadership, it’s unstable and it’s not needed in the country. My leadership has taken us through from 2000 to 2006, and beyond.”

Bainimarama adds his leadership is needed to erase the memories of the 1987 and 2000 events by Rabuka.

The Prime Minister states other political parties are starting to cause racial division.

SODELPA has stated it is a party for iTaukei only and supporters of People’s Alliance say the leadership should be given to the iTaukei, and to remove other races from leadership roles in the country.

The Prime Minister is encouraging Fijians not to believe these lies, and to be able to distinguish real and fake promises by politicians in the lead up to the General Election.