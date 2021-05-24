Rabuka’s People’s Alliance registered

The People’s Alliance has been registered as Fiji’s latest political party.

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem has approved the application that was made by Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka on the 12th of August this year.

Saneem says they had received one objection which was dealt with and thereafter found that the applicant has successfully furnished all the particulars required under the law.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the party has hence been duly registered.

Saneem says the People’s Alliance becomes the 10th registered political party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The total number of active registered parties in Fiji currently stands at eight.