Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Politics

Rabuka’s coup was racist, mine was not: PM

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 6, 2022 2:00 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Peoples' Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Don’t compare my actions to the coups perpetrated by Peoples’ Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

That’s the reaction from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after critics likened his military intervention in 2006 to the violent overthrow of the government in 1987 by Rabuka, who was at the time, a Major General in the Fiji military.

Bainimarama has rejected any similarities between the two removals of government, saying his actions were not driven by ethno-nationalist ideals like that of Rabuka.

Article continues after advertisement

“His coup was a racist coup. Mine was to bring to the people of Fiji an even playing field.”

Bainimarama has stood by his removal of the Qarase led government 16 years ago saying his government has spent 16 years trying to bring about equality for all Fijians.

“The first thing we targeted was racism and that’s why we called everyone a Fijian – especially the Indo-Fijians because they’ve been targeted by people like Rabuka in his coup of ’87, and 2000 when George Speight came on board. That was one of the main reasons we said enough is enough in 2006 and we need to change the ball-game.”

The FijiFirst leader says people must not forget that Rabuka was the cause of years of ethnic divide and institutional racism that lasted for decades.

“Recognizing the Indo-Fijian problem that Rabuka had started. A lot of Indo-Fijians don’t seem to realize that – especially the young ones.”

The Prime Minister says his opponents have spent the last few weeks spreading lies about him, and has cautioned Fijians not to be swayed by the ambitions of politicians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.