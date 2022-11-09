Rabuka’s change of mind shocking: Gavoka

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka (left), People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

The differences in views are now more evident between the leaders of the People’s Alliance and the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka admits he is surprised by Rabuka’s change of tune regarding the iTaukei lands.

Rabuka recently admitted that Itaukei lands are safe under the 2013 constitution after years of arguing otherwise.

Gavoka, who says they will let the people decide what to do with their land, says he is astounded by Rabuka’s change of view.

“We heard about that and were quite shocked because, with SODELPA, ownership without control is no ownership.”

Gavoka could not clarify if he agrees that land is safe under the 2013 constitution but says he wants landowners to have both ownership and control.

Meanwhile, Rabuka’s party has also included in its manifesto the maintenance of the equal distribution of lease money, which was also introduced by the current government.