Rabuka willing to lead SODELPA to 2022 elections

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he is willing to continue to lead SODELPA to the 2022 elections.

In a statement on his social media page, Leader of Opposition Major-General (Ret ‘d) Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that he is willing to contest the Party Leadership to lead SODELPA to the 2022 elections.

Rabuka says he is aiming for a second term “for the betterment of the country”.

He says the party’s constitution did not expressly state that he couldn’t re-contest.

Rabuka says he will be available as a normal party member, but applying for the party leader position is also different as they are two separate things.

The party published an advertisement last Saturday calling for expressions of interests from interested individuals for the position.

Rabuka says he will apply as party leader.