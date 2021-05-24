Rabuka will be competitive for SODELPA

SODELPA claims they’re not shaken by Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent political move to register his proposed party.

This is despite, the former Party Leader was the only SODELPA candidate to net in more than 70,000 votes in the 2018 general election.

This was 43 percent more than what Ro Teimumu Kepa won as party leader in the 2014 General election.

However SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says they are not swayed with the idea of contesting a general election with former party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

“We don’t see them as a threat, competitive- YES!”

Rabuka, who won 77,040 votes for SODELPA in the 2018 General Elections remains unbothered with his former party.

“I will not try to invade their territory of confidence in their parties”.

SODELPA has lost 164,604 electorate with Rabuka and Nawaikula’s absence from parliament.

An additional 14,137 votes from Lynda Tabuya and Mosese Bulitavu hangs in the balance in relation to previous feuds with the party.

This equates to more than 170,000 candidate votes from these four highly voted SODELPA candidate.