Rabuka throws in big names as potential supporters

Former SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka is confident of registering his proposed political party by the end of the month.

Rabuka in a revealing interview threw around some big names and potential supporters of his political ambitions, saying he has never kept it a secret.

“Well, they are not really a secret, because I had been working with them when I was with SODELPA. And I am talking about Charan Jeath Singh, then we have Biman Prasad who is an old friend anyway, Save Narube was in the talks before 2018, we have not been able to attract Mr Chaudry from the Fiji Labor Party nor Ro Tupou Draunidalo from the HOPE Party.”

Rabuka says a concerted effort is needed to be able to take on formidable opponents in the next general election.

The Former Opposition Leader claims to have exceeded the 5,000 signatures needed to register a party.

Rabuka is confident of submitting all necessary documents to the Registrar of Political Parties by the end of this month.

He says they are trying to meet all the necessary requirements and stay abreast of any legal changes in order to be compliant.