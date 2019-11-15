Rabuka says party leader position is advertised as per normal process

Suspended SODELPA Party member Sitiveni Rabuka says the advertisement of the Party Leader’s position is following due process.

He adds that this was part of the agenda of the Special Management Board meeting.

Rabuka says if it is advertised then every member of the suspended party would be eligible to apply.

Meanwhile over the weekend, Emele Duituturaga was appointed General Secretary.

The position of Treasurer has also been advertised and the management board will meet next week to select a candidate.