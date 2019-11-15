Rabuka refuses to attend suspended SODELPA Management Board meeting

Suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party member Sitiveni Rabuka has refused to attend the Management Board meeting in Suva this morning.

Rabuka earlier demanded that caucus representatives Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Jese Saukuru and Mosese Bulitavu be allowed into the meeting.

However, suspended Party lawyer and Acting Vice President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau showed Rabuka email correspondence from the Registrar of Political Parties confirming that since SODELPA is suspended, it does not have a caucus.

Rabuka then left the meeting venue saying he is not needed there since the Management Board has a quorum.

The suspended Party is meeting to appoint a General Secretary.

Earlier this morning, Rabuka and other Board members refused to go into the meeting unless three caucus representatives were included.

“At the last meeting we had at the Holiday Inn, they were not included on advise that because we are suspended caucus reps have no status. I was at the meeting, but I believe that I can only be there with our representatives from caucus”.

The suspended SODELPA Management Board meeting continues as officials say they have a quorum.

The appointment of a General Secretary today is expected to be the last hurdle for suspended SODELPA to come out of suspension.

