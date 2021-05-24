Rabuka refuses to apologize

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has refused to apologise for claiming that the late Prime Minister and President, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara knew about and supported his 1987 overthrow of government.

The traditional warrior clan of the late Tui Nayau, the bati-leka have called for a public apology to Ratu Mara’s family and to the Vanua for his allegations.

When asked by FBC News whether he will abide by the demands of the bati-leka, Rabuka gave an evasive reply, saying Ratu Mara never wanted an apology.

“The late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara did not ask me to apologize for the same information that appeared in my authorized biography.”

The bati-leka clan leader, Sisaro Temo insists that Rabuka apologize to the Vanua for defaming the late Ratu Mara.

Speaking on Sashi Singh’s Talking Point on Facebook, the People’s Alliance Leader had claimed that although Ratu Mara was not an active contributor to the thinking, he came as a supporter to make sure that things were going well.