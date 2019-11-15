Rabuka questions decision makers in suspended SODELPA management board

Suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party member Sitiveni Rabuka has questioned why members who bring no money into the suspended party are being allowed to decide on its future.

This happened during informal discussions ahead of the Management Board Meeting yesterday, where Rabuka insisted on having three caucus representatives sit in.

After repeated attempts to include Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Jese Saukuru and Mosese Bulitavu in the Management Board meeting, Rabuka brought out the money card.

“We funded our campaign, we funded the party through government’s contribution and government’s contribution is coming to us because we are elected members and we got elected because of our collective campaign. And why should non funders be deciding on the future of the party.”

Suspended party Vice President and Bau High Chief Ratu Epenisa Cakobau urged Rabuka to leave differences aside and join the meeting to get the party out of suspension.

Rabuka made it clear that he wasn’t needed in the meeting that they could carry on without him.

“We are representing the people here and we need to keep that in mind. And we need to think of the party. If we do have differences, lets get the party out of suspension first and then we’ll talk about that later. Yes, well you have the power now to unsuspend the party. But we need you guys inside. We need you inside. Let’s put our differences aside, Come on.”

Ratu Epenisa went on to say the only reason he joined suspended SODELPA is for the people who have raised concerns regarding the affairs of the party adding that Rabuka owes it to the same people to give them answers.

Rabuka however, boycotted the meeting, taking other members of the Board with him.