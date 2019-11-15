Rabuka plans to form a new political Party

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated he will be forming a new political party.

FBC News visited Rabuka at his residence this morning to confirm.

Rabuka said he will be giving a brief on his plan later today.

Rabuka resigned from SODELPA yesterday.

Rabuka had raised a grievance about the selection of party leader where he lost to Gavoka and had stated he will make plans if the grievance is not answered.

He had also stated he was waiting for Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to confirm to him if the selection criteria were done thoroughly.

