Rabuka fires back, PM has his say

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says the FijiFirst party should not be lecturing anyone about leadership.

This comes after Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, called Rabuka a weak leader for failing to take a stand on Indo-Fijians being called visitors.

People’s Alliance provisional candidate Liliana Warid posted a controversial statement on the party’s Facebook page describing Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

Warid claims in the same statement that the indigenous Fijians are being marginalized.

Rabuka says Sayed-Khaiyum is the last person to be lecturing anyone about leadership.

He says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum should take a lesson from the PA on how to manage a political party.

Rabuka claims the two do not follow the inclusive principles of democracy, based on debate, dialogue, and eventual consensus.

He claims that the leadership of Sayed-Khaiyum and Bainimarama has brought Fiji to a low point and that the nation is struggling.

The PA Leader says Bainimarama has lost control of his government.

However, Rabuka has not said anything on his and the party’s stand on the Indo-Fijians being called visitors.

He has also not said anything about whether PA will be taking any action against Warid.

Rabuka only says that his party resolve disagreements while getting on with the task of working with the people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, in an interview with NZ’s Radio Tarana, says Rabuka lacks leadership qualities.

“His principles and his morale do not match our standards, no way, and we do not accept his principle because there is no principle. He knows very well that my party and my party supporters will never believe a word he says, not after what he has done to Fiji.”

In the same interview, Bainimarama says Rabuka is only power-hungry and has nothing to offer.

“It seems to me that he only wants to remove me. He wants to go back to be the Prime Minister. His political ambitions is filled by the desire to remove my government from power and his got nothing to do with the betterment of Fiji. There’s nothing to do for the development of Fiji, he just want to remove me and my government.”

Bainimarama says he does not know where Rabuka has been in the past three years.

He says Fiji and the world are facing a crisis that has not been seen in decades.

The Prime Minister says the Fijian economy has re-positioned itself and is expected to recover by 12.4 percent by 2022.