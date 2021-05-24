Home

Rabuka labelled vindictive and immature

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 9, 2022 12:30 pm
People’s Alliance Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

People’s Alliance Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has been labelled vindictive and “an immature child” for allegations against former President and Tui Nayau, the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The Suva-based leader of the traditional warrior clan or Bati-Leka from Yadrana village in Lakeba, Sisaro Temo is now calling for a public apology from Rabuka to Ratu Mara’s family and to the Vanua.

“We did not give him the okay to use the name of our paramount chief, even when he was dead. He has to take responsibility for his act and deed.”

Temo was responding to Rabuka’s allegations in an interview on “Sashi Singh’s Talking Point” in Australia where he claimed that Ratu Mara knew and supported his plans to overthrow the Timoci Bavadra-led government in 1987.


Suva-based leader of the traditional warrior clan or Bati-Leka from Yadrana village in Lakeba, Sisaro Temo

He says these are misleading allegations.

The Bati-Leka are traditional protectors of the Tui Nayau – the paramount chief of the Lau province.

