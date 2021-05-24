Rabuka is de-facto leader of NFP: AG

Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is the de-facto leader of the National Federation Party.

That’s the belief of Minister for Economy and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, having observed the close relationship between the two parties.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims while PAP and NFP are two separate political entities – it’s obvious that the shots are being called by one man.

“People are relying on NFP – it’s the hook, line, and sinker with PAP. One may actually think that the de-facto leader of NFP is now the leader of PAP.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also questions what the two parties have to offer, apart from wanting to bring down the FijiFirst government.

“That’s a very pathetic representation of what kind of policies they have. As a government, as an alternative government, as a party – you must actually have substantive policies”.

The FijiFirst General Secretary goes on to say that voters will be looking for decisive leadership come polling time – and not vendettas against the ruling party.

“The people of Fiji need to select a party to form government based on what policies they have. What is their vision, what are their values for the future of the country?”

Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad have publicly stated that their partnership is intended to defeat the FijiFirst in the next election.