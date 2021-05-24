Rabuka is becoming monotonous: Sayed-Khaiyum

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is becoming monotonous.

Rabuka has recently made claims that his SVT government had started free education in Fiji.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says Rabuka has been caught out on several occasions making false accusations.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Rabuka is inconsistent with his policies and decisions.

“When you say free education it means you don’t actually pay any fees, whether it’s building fees on anything. Under the Bainimarama government we started free education in 2013, where not a single cent needs to be paid by a student that attends school. The parents don’t need to pay a single cent. They also get free textbooks, the subsidized bus fares – they don’t pay a single cent. That’s what you call free – not what he defines as free.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Rabuka, who espouses to become a leader, is unable to get his fundamental facts right.

He adds Rabuka cannot be trusted.