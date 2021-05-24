Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Politics

Rabuka in denial says Duru

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 12:36 pm
SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru [left] and People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has hit out at Sitiveni Rabuka calling on him to stop denying having no knowledge regarding more SODELPA MP’s potentially joining him soon.

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he gathered from these MP’s they want to serve their voters adding that he has not influenced anyone to join his party.

“I do not know, I spoke with them before, they said well if you are going to be establishing a party we have our obligations to the party and the voters who voted us into Parliament, we’ll have to work through with that, I don’t want to be asking them to look abandon your voters and come now, that’s their own personnel choice.”

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru claims Rabuka is aware of the plans by these politicians from the beginning.

“He cannot deny that because they are always meeting at his house so he would know whether they are staying with us or whether they are going.”

Duru believes these MP’s are the ones that have not re-applied for a SODEPA ticket for the next General Election.

It is also now public knowledge that SODELPA MP’s who have not re-applied include Niko Nawaikula, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu, Salote Radrodro, and Mosese Bulitavu .

Duru says Lynda Tabuya made the right decision by moving to Rabuka and the Party awaits these MP’s to make up their minds.

He says most of those who have not reapplied have been quiet and maintaining a low profile and continue to support the party however, SODELPA claims it is aware discussions are taking place outside the Party.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.