Rabuka in denial says Duru

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has hit out at Sitiveni Rabuka calling on him to stop denying having no knowledge regarding more SODELPA MP’s potentially joining him soon.

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he gathered from these MP’s they want to serve their voters adding that he has not influenced anyone to join his party.

“I do not know, I spoke with them before, they said well if you are going to be establishing a party we have our obligations to the party and the voters who voted us into Parliament, we’ll have to work through with that, I don’t want to be asking them to look abandon your voters and come now, that’s their own personnel choice.”

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru claims Rabuka is aware of the plans by these politicians from the beginning.

“He cannot deny that because they are always meeting at his house so he would know whether they are staying with us or whether they are going.”

Duru believes these MP’s are the ones that have not re-applied for a SODEPA ticket for the next General Election.

It is also now public knowledge that SODELPA MP’s who have not re-applied include Niko Nawaikula, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu, Salote Radrodro, and Mosese Bulitavu .

Duru says Lynda Tabuya made the right decision by moving to Rabuka and the Party awaits these MP’s to make up their minds.

He says most of those who have not reapplied have been quiet and maintaining a low profile and continue to support the party however, SODELPA claims it is aware discussions are taking place outside the Party.