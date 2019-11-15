Rabuka, Gavoka complete interview

The interview process for the position of Party Leader within the Social Democratic Liberal Party continues in Suva.

Two candidates vying for the position, including incumbent Sitiveni Rabuka and MP, Viliame Gavoka has already been interviewed.

According to Gavoka, the interview process is a rigorous one but he is happy to be part of the four in contention for the position.

Following his interview, he wished the other three candidates well saying “may the best man win”

Meanwhile, Ro Filipe Tuisawau is currently in the interview room and the final candidate Aseri Radrodro has also arrived at the venue and is waiting to be called in.

FBC News also understands that former politician Tupeni Baba and former academic Dr Esther Williams are two members of the panel conducting the interviews.

The independent panel will make recommendations to the SODELPA Management with the successful candidate to be announced at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.