Rabuka cautions provisional candidates

The Peoples’ Movement Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

The Peoples’ Alliance Leader has issued a stern warning to all its provisional candidates.

During The Peoples’ Alliance Movement first anniversary celebration in Suva today, Rabuka says all statements to be made by provisional candidates will first be scrutinized by its Communications team and General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka.

“Because in this era of very highly regulated ‘Media Freedom’ laws, it is the Party that will ultimately come to your defense and suffer the consequences of any indiscretions on your part.”

The Peoples’ Alliance was recently under the spotlight after one of its provisional candidate Liliana Warid posted a racist statement online.

Rabuka says this will be done in order to ensure that statements and comments delivered accurately reflect their party’s position.

He reiterated that it is imperative for team to operate in unity and to keep in mind the best interest of The Peoples’ Alliance Movement.

The head of the communications team for the PA includes seasoned journalist Samisoni Pareti and his deputy is former print and TV journalist, Cheerieann Wilson.