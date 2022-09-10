Rabuka can’t pick and choose comments: AG

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stressed that all politicians including provisional candidates of the 2022 General Election must know that any statement made by them constitutes the views of the political party they represent.

His comments come as The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has on many occasions over the past disassociated himself from comments made by his party members, saying it represents the member’s personal views.

Two of The PA’s provisional candidates, Lynda Tabuya and Liliana Warid, have recently come under the spotlight for making controversial and racist statements that copped a lot of criticism from Fijians.

Sayed-Khaiyum during a press conference yesterday criticised Rabuka for not handling this matter appropriately.

“When you are an official of a political party, when you represent a political party, you represent the views of the political party. You can’t say no this time he represents the views, that time he didn’t represent the views. Which one is it? You Arthur or Martha? Obviously Rabuka does not know if he is Arthur or Martha because he picks and chooses.”

In June, Tabuya claimed that EFL staff did not deserve a performance pay out and pay rise of over two million dollars, while Warid posted a controversial statement on the party’s Facebook page describing Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

She claimed in the same statement that the “indigenous Fijians are being marginalized”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Rabuka chooses when to comment on statements made by his party members.

“What is going on with this Party? You have Lynda Tabuya making statements about EFL staff, Rabuka saying well she made the statements in her own personal capacity, then you have Warid making some comments and they did not disassociate themselves from that, interestingly enough, but said we apologize if it caused anybody harm, subtext, we agree with what she is saying, but we just apologise for that. And now we have this Sajal character, who is offering jobs in USA apparently, as reported in the newspaper that Rabuka is saying he must have made in his personal capacity.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says neither Warid nor Rabuka have apologized for the racist comments made last month.

“Rabuka to date has not said that he does not agree with Warid’s comments. He has just simply said we apologize if it has affected anybody. But obviously it means he subscribes to those views.”

Rabuka has also to date, not stated how the Party will deal with such racist comments made by its members in future or in the lead up to the 2022 General Election.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fijian voters must realize this is the alternative government and if they’re running the show like this now, then one must think what they will do if they get into Government.