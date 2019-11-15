Rabuka admits SODELPA is split

For the first time tonight the leadership of the Social Democratic Liberal Party has admitted there is a major split within SODELPA.

Speaking to FBC News, SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka says internal bickering is a real threat to the party’s chances in the 2022 General Election.

This follows on from the numerous fall outs within the party that started after the 2014 election and now has seen two factions end up in court.

Divisions within SODELPA have existed for many years, but Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka fears the ongoing legal challenges between two factions may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“Some may even think about going to other parties or forming other smaller parties and that for me as Party leader responsible for gearing the Party towards the General Election is a big threat to my position.”

Difference have come to a boiling point now, Rabuka admits his numerous attempts to mediate between squabbling Party members have failed, but he’s not giving up.

“We are shooting ourselves in the feet if we continue with the division. I believe that maximum effort should be made towards reconciliation.”

Rabuka says the ongoing court cases have bogged down the SODELPA machinery, meaning a lot of their work is on hold pending the court rulings.

A clash of personalities has existed within the Party for many years.

“There are other people who just don’t like some of the personalities in the administration and the executive positions of the Party. There can never be a political party where everybody agrees with everybody else.”

The Party knows that if it doesn’t get its house in order, winning the next election is nigh impossible.

“It’s going to be a tough battle, but a battle that has to be fought.”

In the middle of all the squabbles, Rabuka also has to keep his party leaders position intact – as it stands, applications for the close tomorrow.

A number of hopefuls – including Rabuka – were busy finalizing their submissions this afternoon.