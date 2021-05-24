Proposed We United Fiji Party fails to meet criteria

The proposed “We Unite Fiji Party” has had its application to register as a political party rejected by the Fijian Elections Office.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the application did not provide the minimum number of signatures required to register a party.

Saneem says there were not enough signatures from the Central and Northern Divisions which prompted the Registrar to reject the proposed party’s application.

He adds the decision is in line with Section 6, sub-section 3 of the Political Parties Registration Act.

“Central Division, we required 2,000 members. The application was submitted 1,784 members. Western Division we require 1, 750, we received 2,965 members, Northern requires 1,000 members – we received 846 members and Eastern Division requires 250 members, we received 259 members in the application.”

FBC News has sent questions to the proposed party.